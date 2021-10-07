The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.