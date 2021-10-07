The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Carol Reber Sells 14,337 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

