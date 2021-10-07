The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $496.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

