The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.62 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

GPS stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 435,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,195. The Gap has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

