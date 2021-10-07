The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,007. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $949.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 832,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

