The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,400 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Barclays cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,586.15 ($72.98).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,946.50 ($64.63) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,356.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,762.62. The company has a market capitalization of £80.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

