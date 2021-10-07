The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $450.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of GS opened at $388.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

