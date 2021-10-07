The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 304.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.66) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.44. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £498.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.59.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

