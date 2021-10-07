The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 18,087 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.