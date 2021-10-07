The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

