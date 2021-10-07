The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $10.36 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

BAMR stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

