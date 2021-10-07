The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of AECOM worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM opened at $63.82 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

