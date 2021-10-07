The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,364 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 137,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 27.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $934,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 47.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

