The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 282.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,555,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

