The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 362,297 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,297 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independence were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

ACQRU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

