The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of The Middleby worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $77,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 254.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 71.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 171,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In other The Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.