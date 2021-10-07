The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

