The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

