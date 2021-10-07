The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.79.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.28.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.