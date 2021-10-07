Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,713,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $15,494,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 332,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,007 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.60 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

