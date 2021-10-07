ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.56. 13,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 596,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $256,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

