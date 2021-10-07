Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 582,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWMIF. CIBC began coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

