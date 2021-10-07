TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TODGF. Barclays began coverage on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TODGF opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

