TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading Down 5.9%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMOAF shares. AlphaValue cut TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get TomTom alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.