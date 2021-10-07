TOP (TOP) Trading 26.5% Higher This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $786,025.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00232271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.