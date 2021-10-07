Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $389,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.82.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $786.99. 441,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $731.33 and its 200 day moving average is $679.55. The stock has a market cap of $779.13 billion, a PE ratio of 409.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

