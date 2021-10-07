Toronto Dominion Bank Has $138.56 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $138,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 1,185,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

