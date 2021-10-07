Toronto Dominion Bank Has $255.82 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $255,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.83. 266,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

