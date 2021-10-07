Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $189,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.60. 37,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

