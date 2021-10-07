TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.41

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 152134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after acquiring an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,807,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

