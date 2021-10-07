TotalEnergies SE to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

