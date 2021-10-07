Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

