TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.16

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149.18 ($1.95), with a volume of 1109597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Mark Hemsley purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

