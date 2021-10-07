TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,185. The company has a market cap of $982.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.