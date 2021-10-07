TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Up 0.7%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,432.62 ($18.72) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62). Approximately 66,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 63,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

The firm has a market cap of £709.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

