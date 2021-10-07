TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

