Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $217.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 275.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.