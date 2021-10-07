Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.52 Million

Analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report sales of $140.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $764.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 341,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,375. Traeger has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.