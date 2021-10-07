Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,622 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.