Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $335.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.13 and its 200 day moving average is $337.46. The company has a market cap of $946.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.