Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 242,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

