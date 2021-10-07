Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 11,113 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

