Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BSTZ stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 3,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,614. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.