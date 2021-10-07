TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $680.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $676.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $650.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.44. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

