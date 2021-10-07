TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

