Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

TZOO opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

