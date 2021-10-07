Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 41,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,384. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.86. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

