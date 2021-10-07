TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.90 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

