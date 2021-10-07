Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,349 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3,583.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 105,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 352.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth $509,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Bruker by 34.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bruker by 58.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.