Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 209,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE POR opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.